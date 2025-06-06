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Children’s CSOs urge for budget allocation of privileges
This call follows revelations that Parliament has redirected billions of shillings originally allocated for public school students to fund expenses related to public participation.
This call follows revelations that Parliament has redirected billions of shillings originally allocated for public school students to fund expenses related to public participation.
While international charity World Vision says communities have made strong gains in fighting these challenges, it warns that cuts to foreign aid are now putting years of progress at risk.