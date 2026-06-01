Sports
Despite season's best throw, Yego finishes fifth in Rabat
Despite missing out on a podium finish, his fifth-place result earned him prize money of $2,500 (approximately Sh323,000).
Despite missing out on a podium finish, his fifth-place result earned him prize money of $2,500 (approximately Sh323,000).
Speaking at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium after receiving his gold medal, Yego hinted that this could be his final appearance at the African Championships after successfully defending his title.