Sports
Sawe’s London Marathon record ratified three months later
In a statement released on Thursday, the global athletics governing body announced that it had ratified eight records set in 2026.
In a statement released on Thursday, the global athletics governing body announced that it had ratified eight records set in 2026.
The world 10,000m silver medallist clocked 57:30 at the Medio Maratón de Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich on 27 October 2024, taking one second off the previous world record set by Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon on 21 November 2021.