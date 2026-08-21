Business
Kigali to host 20th Africa Food Systems Forum
The meeting will focus on how Africa can strengthen food systems to feed a growing population, create jobs, drive economic transformation and withstand climate-related shocks.
The meeting will focus on how Africa can strengthen food systems to feed a growing population, create jobs, drive economic transformation and withstand climate-related shocks.
France is currently Kenya’s fifth-largest foreign investor, with more than 140 French companies operating locally and creating 36,000 direct jobs. French Foreign Direct Investment in Kenya has tripled over the past decade.