Global Affairs
Gunmen kidnap six imams in northern Nigeria
Kidnappings have become a serious source of revenue for Nigeria’s many armed groups, both for jihadists and non-ideological gangs of criminals locally known as bandits.
Kidnappings have become a serious source of revenue for Nigeria’s many armed groups, both for jihadists and non-ideological gangs of criminals locally known as bandits.
The army said its troops mobilised alongside the police immediately after hearing about the abduction, in the Tsafe area of Zamfara on Saturday afternoon.
The attack took place late Friday in Adabka village, where bandits launched a raid that involved the kidnapping of several villagers
The victims were among 56 people taken from Banga village in Kauran Namoda local government area in March.