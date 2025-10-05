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Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine, cause power outage
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the overnight attack saw over 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones fired at his country.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the overnight attack saw over 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones fired at his country.
One woman was killed in Zaporizhzhia and 28 people were injured - including three children - according to local officials.
The meeting, held in Istanbul on Friday, lasted just over 90 minutes and was seen as a small step forward in a conflict that has caused immense destruction.
Zelensky said Ukraine saw hundreds of attacks and drone launches on Sunday.