Sports
Zidane takes charge as France begin new Era after Deschamps exit
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
"I'm very happy to be here. It makes me proud and I will give everything at 100 per cent to make the Algerian people proud," the goalkeeper told a press conference in Oran.