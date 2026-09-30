Tanzanian couple arrested in Mombasa over alleged bus passenger drugging, theft

A Tanzanian couple has been arrested in Mombasa after detectives linked them to an alleged scheme in which unsuspecting passengers were drugged during bus journeys and robbed of their valuables.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects, Pius Paskale Frugenze, 52, and his wife, Redempta Revelian Kuleta, 47, were arrested in Magongo following investigations into the theft of property from a passenger travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa aboard a Dreamliner bus.

The incident was reported on September 18, 2026, after the passenger boarded the bus in Nairobi for the journey to Mombasa.

According to the DCI, the passenger was seated next to another traveller who allegedly gave him a substance that left him unconscious during the trip.

“Somewhere along the journey, the passenger seated next to him allegedly stupefied him, sending him into unconsciousness,” the DCI said.

The passenger later regained consciousness at Tudor Sub-County Hospital, where he discovered that his bag and other personal belongings were no longer with him.

The case prompted detectives attached to Makupa Police Station to begin investigations, with officers following forensic leads in an effort to establish who was behind the incident.

The trail eventually led detectives to Magongo, where they arrested Frugenze and Kuleta.

A search of the couple’s house resulted in the recovery of an HP laptop and an iPhone 17 Pro Max, which investigators identified as property belonging to the complainant.

The recovery of the two items provided detectives with a major breakthrough as they continued to piece together the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery.

Officers also found several other items suspected to have been stolen from different victims. They included mobile phones, 20 phone chargers, 10 wristwatches, 20 wallets and assorted clothing.

Detectives further recovered substances suspected to be stupefying drugs during the search of the house.

The DCI said all the recovered items had been detained as exhibits as investigations into the case continue.

The two suspects, who are both Tanzanian nationals, remained in custody on Wednesday as detectives completed the necessary processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The investigation has also raised concerns over the safety of passengers using long-distance public transport, particularly when travelling alongside people they do not know.

The DCI urged members of the public who may have information about suspected criminal activity to report it anonymously through its toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.