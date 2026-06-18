They are saying that ladies are not watching football out of genuine interest, but for other reasons

Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM The Retro Box- 11 AM to 2 PM Host: Raniya Abdi Kariuki Thige Producer: Cate Macharia Digital: Jemimah Mose