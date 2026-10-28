Twelve accused in Sh283.2 million Nairobi cemetery land scandal put on defence

Twelve individuals and companies accused of involvement in the alleged Sh283.2 million Nairobi City cemetery land scandal will present their defence after a Milimani Anti-Corruption Court ruled that they have a case to answer.

Principal Magistrate Celesa Okore delivered the ruling on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in Anti-Corruption Case No. 19 of 2010, setting the defence hearing for January 25 to 29, 2027.

The accused face various charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, fraudulent acquisition and disposal of public property, and fraudulent practices in procurement proceedings.

They are Sammy Kipng’etich Kirui, Mary Ngechi Ng’ethe, Alexander Musanga Musee, Maina Chege, Naen Rech Limited, Newton Omondi Osiemo, Alphonce Mutinda, Paul Chapia Onduso, Davies Odero Osiemo, Joseph Owino K’ojwando, Daniel Mulwa Nguku and Herman Stevens Chavera.

However, proceedings against the second accused, Mary Ngechi Ng’ethe, remain stayed following an order issued by the Court of Appeal pending the determination of a matter before the superior court.

The case relates to allegations that the accused conspired to defraud the Ministry of Local Government and the defunct City Council of Nairobi of public funds intended to purchase land for use as a public cemetery.

According to investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the alleged scheme took place between December 2008 and April 2009 and involved land parcel L.R. No. 14759/2, which was purportedly acquired for the cemetery project.

Investigators alleged that the accused presented the land as having been purchased for Sh283.2 million, resulting in the alleged loss of public funds.

The EACC further established that various accused persons allegedly acquired different amounts of public money in February 2009, with the sums ranging from Sh8 million to Sh281.3 million.

Investigations also found that Sh117 million belonging to the City Council of Nairobi and the Ministry of Local Government was allegedly disposed of fraudulently.

The amount was reportedly presented as proceeds from the purported sale of the cemetery land by Naen Rech Limited.

Following the court's ruling, the EACC welcomed the decision, saying it would continue supporting the prosecution as the case proceeds.

The upcoming defence hearing will provide the accused with an opportunity to respond to the allegations against them.

All the accused persons remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.