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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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We Are Losing Our Country Because of Politicians. Here Is What We Are Supposed To Do: Nerima Wako

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We Are Losing Our Country Because of Politicians. Here Is What We Are Supposed To Do: Nerima Wako

Nerima Wako: Executive Director of Siasa Place (SP) Catch us LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM WhatsApp: +254 116 928 683 Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe rgk.co.ke #HomeOfHardTruths #trendingnews #trending #breakingnews #RadioGenerationKenya #ThePeoplesBreakfast

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