Why I'm Shelving Inject Party and Joining Jubilee for the Borabu MP Race ~ Morara Kebaso

Political accountability remains one of the biggest questions in Kenya as the country edges closer to the 2027 General Election. On this edition of #ThePeoplesBreakfast, Inject Party Leader and Borabu MP aspirant Morara Kebaso joins CT Muga and Munga'la Mbuvi to discuss political accountability, shifting alliances, leadership expectations and the road to 2027. How prepared are Kenya's political parties? What do voters expect from the next generation of leaders? And what role should accountability play in shaping the country's future? #MoraraKebaso #KenyaPolitics #Accountability #RoadTo2027 #RadioGeneration #CTMuga #MungalaMbuvi Visit https://radiogeneration.co.ke/ for more like this. Radio Generation (https://radiogeneration.co.ke/), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2026