Why Kenya Sign Language Should Be Taught Alongside Kiswahili and English ~ Nominated MP Umulkher

What would it take to make Kenya a more inclusive society for persons who are deaf and hard of hearing? In this insightful conversation, Nominated MP Umulkher Harun Mohamed discusses the proposed Kenya Sign Language Bill and its potential impact on accessibility, communication, and inclusion across the country. The discussion explores why Kenya Sign Language should be recognized and integrated into key sectors, including education, public services, and media. Umulkher also highlights the communication barriers that many deaf Kenyans continue to face, the need for qualified sign language interpreters, and the importance of building institutional capacity to support the implementation of the law. She further addresses concerns about the country's readiness for the Bill, arguing that while the transition may present challenges, Kenya must take deliberate steps toward greater inclusion and equal access to information and services. The conversation also touches on early disability screening, public awareness, and why Kenya Sign Language should be given the same prominence as other languages taught in schools. Watch this important discussion on accessibility, representation, and the future of inclusive communication in Kenya. #ThePeoplesBreakfast #KenyaSignLanguageBill #Inclusion #Accessibility #DisabilityRights #KenyaSignLanguage #Education #Leadership #Kenya Radio Generation (https://radiogeneration.co.ke/), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2026