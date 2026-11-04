Why Libya's top cleric wants muslims to boycott Nike

Muslims in Libya have been urged to stop purchasing, selling and wearing Nike-branded clothing following a religious ruling by the country's highest Islamic authority, which claims the sportswear company's name and signature logo are rooted in Greek mythology and contradict Islamic beliefs.

The directive was issued by Dar al-Ifta, an influential religious institution based in Tripoli, which took issue with the origins of the Nike name and the design of its famous swoosh logo.

According to the institution, Nike takes its name from the Greek goddess of victory, while the company's distinctive tick-shaped symbol was inspired by the wings of the same goddess.

The religious body argued that displaying the logo on clothing promotes symbols associated "with polytheism," referring to the worship of multiple gods.

The ruling was endorsed by Libya's Grand Mufti, Sadiq al-Gharyani, making it an official religious opinion from the country's highest Islamic authority.

Beyond its objections to the company's branding, Dar al-Ifta also accused Nike of supporting Israel and called on Muslims to boycott businesses it believes are backing the country.

To support its position, the institution cited an earlier declaration by its Council for Research and Sharia Studies dated November 5, 2023. The statement called for a boycott of Western companies considered supportive of Israel during the war in Gaza.

The latest decision adds Nike to a list of international brands that have previously attracted criticism from the religious institution over their symbols and perceived associations with beliefs it considers incompatible with Islam.

However, the fatwa does not constitute a government directive prohibiting the sale or use of Nike products in Libya. It also does not prescribe punishment for individuals who disregard the religious advice.

Dar al-Ifta operates from Tripoli in western Libya and remains an influential voice on Islamic matters. Its influence, however, comes against the backdrop of a country that has remained politically divided, with competing authorities and institutions in the east and west since the overthrow of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The ruling has generated differing opinions on social media, with some users backing the religious authority while others questioned the decision. Some critics dismissed it as ironic and argued that attention should instead be directed towards more pressing problems affecting the country.

The Nike decision follows another ruling issued by the institution last year targeting French luxury jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpels.

At the time, the religious authority advised Muslims against wearing watches and jewellery carrying the company's four-leaf clover symbol, arguing that the design was connected to Christian beliefs and the idea of attracting good luck.

Dar al-Ifta maintained that such associations went against Islamic teachings.

The latest controversy also comes as Libya experiences wider debates over the place of religious conservatism in public entertainment and other aspects of everyday life.

In 2025, authorities in eastern Libya introduced restrictions on rap music, theatre and dance performances, claiming that some lyrics and shows went against public morality and Islamic values. The restrictions were later extended to western parts of the country.

Although Dar al-Ifta has previously issued rulings opposing music, there is no clear evidence that it directly participated in the decisions restricting entertainment performances.

Meanwhile, Nike products remain available in the Libyan market despite the company not having an official retail outlet in the country. Local sportswear dealers continue to sell clothing bearing the brand's name and logo.

Nike and Adidas remain popular sportswear labels across North Africa, although counterfeit versions of their products are also commonly found in local markets, including Libya.

The BBC reported that it had contacted Nike seeking a response to the religious ruling.