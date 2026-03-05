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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Libya

Hannibal Gaddafi walks free after nearly 10 years in Lebanon
Global Affairs

Hannibal Gaddafi walks free after nearly 10 years in Lebanon

Gaddafi, 49, was first arrested in 2015 over allegations that he had hidden details about the disappearance of Lebanese Shia cleric Musa al-Sadr in 1978. At the time of the cleric’s disappearance, Gaddafi was just two years old, and he held no official role in Libya as an adult.

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