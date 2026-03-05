Russian LNG tanker sinks in Mediterranean, Moscow blames Ukraine
Libyan port authorities reported the vessel went down between Libya and Malta, while all 30 crew members on board were rescued unharmed.
Libyan port authorities reported the vessel went down between Libya and Malta, while all 30 crew members on board were rescued unharmed.
The AU warned that such acts of violence risk disrupting ongoing efforts to build inclusive political institutions and restore stability after years of conflict.
Born in 1972, he became a central figure in Libya’s outreach to Western countries in the early 2000s and helped negotiate agreements that eventually led to the abandonment of Libya’s nuclear weapons program and the lifting of international sanctions.
Kufra, situated roughly 1,700 kilometres southeast of Tripoli, has long been a key transit point for migrants crossing the Sahara en route to Libya’s northern coast and the Mediterranean.
Gaddafi, 49, was first arrested in 2015 over allegations that he had hidden details about the disappearance of Lebanese Shia cleric Musa al-Sadr in 1978. At the time of the cleric’s disappearance, Gaddafi was just two years old, and he held no official role in Libya as an adult.
On October 21, 2025, the former centre-right president, 70, was sentenced to five years for conspiring to fund his 2007 election campaign with money from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
The deal, brokered and guaranteed by Turkish intelligence, took immediate effect.
Ferro’s mission began as a personal effort to save one life. But once inside Libya, his determination grew.
The countries affected by the full ban are Afghanistan, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
Despite pressures of modernization, they continue to maintain their cultural heritage.
His reported death was linked to an incident at the headquarters of the 444 Brigade, a group tied to the Tripoli Military Zone.
The migrants were intercepted on Saturday on a rubber boat floating adrift south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.