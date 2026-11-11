24,000 schools set for textbook overhaul as KICD announces January rollout

Thousands of lower primary learners are expected to begin the new year with fresh textbooks as the government prepares to distribute new learning materials to more than 24,000 public schools, ending years of reliance on books that have become torn, damaged and outdated.

The exercise, scheduled to begin in January, will target pupils in Grades One, Two and Three, with new textbooks covering Mathematics, English and Kiswahili under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Prof Charles Ong’ondo said the replacement programme was informed by findings from a Ministry of Education report and a World Bank study, both of which highlighted the condition of existing textbooks and the need to update their content.

He said the institute had begun examining the books currently in use before rolling out the replacement exercise.

"We have started reviewing some of the books that we have been using. Very soon, we shall be distributing Grade One, Two and Three English, mathematics and Kiswahili books. We are aware that the books you have been using are torn and worn out, so from January we start giving new books in the three subjects," he said.

Ong’ondo asked school heads to raise concerns with their respective sub-county directors of education by the end of January if their institutions had not received the new books, saying this would help address gaps in distribution.

He disclosed that the World Bank was financing the purchase of English and Kiswahili textbooks for the three grade levels, with every learner expected to receive a personal copy.

Although the textbooks were approved in 2024, Ong’ondo said they underwent another review to ensure the material remained current before the procurement process was initiated.

Publishers whose titles had been approved were required to submit financial proposals, which are currently being assessed for compliance with the procurement requirements. Contracts are expected to be awarded to successful bidders later this month.

The institute is also considering the replacement of books in other learning areas, although the additional exercise will depend on confirmation of funding.

KICD Raises Alarm Over Commercial Assessment Materials

Meanwhile, Ong’ondo has challenged school administrators to stop buying ready-made assessment materials from private providers, warning that the practice undermines the role of teachers in monitoring learners' academic development.

He took issue with commercially prepared question-and-answer booklets and revision materials being sold to schools, arguing that assessment should be developed by classroom teachers who understand the abilities and learning needs of their pupils.

"KICD is against ready-made assessment materials. These materials that come to you in the name of questions and answers. The task of assessment is the task of a teacher," he said.

The KICD chief executive maintained that teachers were better equipped to determine the type of assessment suitable for each learner because they interact with pupils regularly and understand their different abilities.

"You know your learner, you know the difference between them, you know whom to give what kind of assessment and in any other areas. Why do you go and buy assessment from people who are not even teachers in the first place?" he asked.

He further questioned the professional standing of some individuals involved in selling the materials, claiming that they were not registered teachers and did not possess Teachers Service Commission (TSC) registration numbers.

According to Ong’ondo, some of the commercial providers were simply reproducing assessment materials prepared by teachers and selling them to schools.

"They do not have TSC numbers; they have copied these materials from you. Don't buy them," he said.

He urged school heads to ensure that teachers use approved learning resources and prepare assessments that reflect the actual progress and needs of their pupils.

He said schools should avoid encouraging learners to depend on memorised questions and answers, insisting that assessment should be used to support learning and help teachers identify areas requiring improvement.

Schools Told to Identify and Nurture Gifted Learners

Ong’ondo also called on school heads to pay closer attention to learners with exceptional abilities as they prepare to transition to senior school.

He said teachers and school administrators had a responsibility to monitor the progress of gifted pupils and help them secure placements in institutions that could provide the right environment for their talents to develop.

He cautioned against choosing senior schools simply because they were popular or enjoyed a strong reputation, saying decisions should instead be guided by the opportunities available to nurture individual learners' abilities.