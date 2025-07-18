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Wamae calls for prosecutorial powers for Auditor General
Wamae’s remarks come in response to a damning audit report indicating that taxpayers may have lost over Sh540 million due to the mismanagement of textbook deliveries.
Wamae’s remarks come in response to a damning audit report indicating that taxpayers may have lost over Sh540 million due to the mismanagement of textbook deliveries.
Education experts have emphasized the significance of simulations and modeling in facilitating the teaching of specialized subjects like Aviation and Marine and Fisheries Technology.
According to the directive, a minimum of 10% of each boarding school's student population must consist of day scholars.
In a circular dated May 5, KNEC said the outdated non-modular courses will not be offered beyond that date.