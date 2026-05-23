A Man Building House For His Partner’s Parents Or Educating Her, That Is Cult ~ Esther Migwi

Relationship Coach Esther Migwi shares insights on what is affecting many marriages today and the mistakes men often make when trying to please a woman. She discusses common relationship challenges, expectations in marriage, and advice for men on setting healthy boundaries and building stronger relationships Radio Generation (https://radiogeneration.co.ke/), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2025