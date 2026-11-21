Athletics Kenya (AK) has expanded its 2027 track and field calendar by introducing two additional competitions as it intensifies preparations for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for Beijing, China, from September 11 to 19.

The two events will open the 2027 season, with the first meet set for January 8 and 9 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. The second will follow on February 5 and 6 at the same venue.

The additions bring the total number of planned weekend meets to eight, giving Kenyan athletes more opportunities to attain the qualifying standards for next year's global championships.

The remaining six competitions will be held at different venues across the country between March and May. They include Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, Kamariny Stadium in Iten, Siaya Stadium and Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Athletics Kenya said the expanded calendar was aimed at ensuring athletes are adequately prepared and have sufficient opportunities to meet the qualification requirements.

“The Federation is committed to ensuring that Kenyan athletes are adequately prepared and have sufficient opportunities to attain the qualifying standards set by World Athletics ahead of the championships,” the federation said on Saturday.

The final meet will be held at Ulinzi Sports Complex on May 21 and 22, 2027.

Athletics Kenya has urged athletes to familiarise themselves with the World Athletics qualification system and take advantage of the competitions to secure the required marks.