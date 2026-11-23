China has announced ambitious targets to expand elderly care and childcare services by 2030 as the world's second-largest economy grapples with a shrinking population, declining birth rates and increasing demand for social support.

A government blueprint published on Monday outlines measures to improve care facilities for older people and children, combining infrastructure investment, improved service delivery and increased access to community-based support.

The plan, published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), was jointly guided by the ministries responsible for civil affairs, health and education.

Authorities intend to "better align the supply of elderly care and childcare services with the needs of the public" through expanded facilities and improved quality of services.

Under the targets, nursing care beds will account for 73 per cent of all beds in elderly care institutions by 2030, while community-based care facility coverage for older people will increase to 70 per cent.

The government also plans to renovate approximately 2,000 ageing public nursing homes to improve the quality of accommodation and services available to elderly residents.

The measures are designed to strengthen China's capacity to support an increasingly older population, particularly as families face growing responsibilities in providing long-term care.

According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, the country had 1.40489 billion people by the end of 2025, representing a decline of 3.39 million compared with the previous year.

The population aged 60 and above stood at 323.38 million, accounting for 23 per cent of the total population, while those aged 65 and above numbered 223.65 million.

The demographic changes have increased pressure on healthcare, pension systems and elderly care facilities, prompting authorities to prioritise long-term social support infrastructure.

Official figures also showed that China recorded 7.92 million births in 2025, against 11.31 million deaths, resulting in a negative natural population growth rate of 2.41 per thousand.

The country's birth rate fell to a record low of 5.63 births per 1,000 people, highlighting the challenges facing government efforts to encourage families to have more children.

Alongside elderly care, China is targeting increased access to childcare services as part of efforts to support families and address declining births.

The government plans to establish childcare service centres across all prefecture-level cities by 2030, while increasing enrolment among children below the age of three by six percentage points compared with 2025 levels.

The blueprint also encourages kindergartens to renovate or expand their facilities to accommodate children aged between two and three years.

Employers will also be encouraged to use their workplace premises to establish childcare facilities, potentially making it easier for working parents to balance employment and family responsibilities.

The expansion is expected to increase the availability of childcare services while reducing some of the difficulties associated with raising young children.

To finance the proposed projects, the government will rely on central budget allocations, special bonds issued by local governments and commercial credit.

Authorities will also strengthen oversight of prepaid fees charged by nursing homes to address fraud and protect families paying for elderly care services.

The new measures come amid persistent challenges in reversing China's declining birth rate despite several government interventions.

In recent years, authorities have introduced family subsidies, expanded childcare support and reduced childbirth-related medical costs to encourage marriage and childbearing.

However, the interventions have yet to reverse the population decline, with China recording its fourth consecutive annual population contraction in 2025.

The country's changing demographic structure has also reached a significant milestone, with the old-age dependency ratio surpassing the child dependency ratio for the first time.

Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed that the old-age dependency ratio reached 23.1 per cent in 2025, compared with 22 per cent for children.

The development means the country's working-age population faces increasing responsibility for supporting older dependants, further highlighting the need for sustainable healthcare and social care systems.

China's 2030 targets therefore seek to address two interconnected challenges: providing adequate support for an ageing population while improving childcare access for families and encouraging future population growth.

The success of the blueprint will depend on the implementation of the proposed infrastructure projects, financing arrangements and improvements in the availability and quality of care services across the country.