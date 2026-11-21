US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose heavy taxes on American technology companies that build artificial intelligence data centres outside the United States, saying he wants the infrastructure kept within the country.

Trump made the remarks during a press briefing following his return from a trip to Asia on Friday, although he offered few details on how the proposed restrictions would be implemented.

"We're not going to allow our companies to build data centres outside of our country," Trump told reporters, arguing that China could benefit from such investments.

He added that companies choosing to construct facilities abroad would face a "tremendous tax".

Trump acknowledged that the proposal had not been discussed with some members of his administration before he announced it publicly.

"I don't know if that's a breaking story, but I haven't even said that to my people. But I'm telling them now, they're here," he said.

The proposed restrictions come amid growing debate in the United States over the expansion of data centres, with concerns about their energy consumption, noise pollution and impact on local communities featuring prominently in the November midterm elections.

Several Democratic candidates had called for tighter regulation of data centre construction.

Trump, however, argued that the facilities were important economic assets and urged communities to benefit from investments rather than oppose them.

"You ought to take advantage of the data centres. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but take advantage don't shut them off," he said.

The remarks also come as major technology companies expand their AI infrastructure investments overseas.

Meta has begun construction of its first data centre in Canada, while Anthropic has signed a long-term agreement to lease a proposed facility in Nova Scotia.

Google also announced a €13 billion investment in AI infrastructure in Finland in September, including funding for three data centres. Construction work on two of the facilities was subsequently halted over concerns about the clearing of more than 300 hectares of forest.

Trump specifically criticised the Finnish projects, saying his administration would not allow such developments to take place.

His remarks follow a separate US announcement requiring companies to obtain licences to purchase advanced computer chips, allowing officials to monitor their use and prevent the technology from reaching Chinese firms.

The proposed licensing requirements are expected to affect Southeast Asian countries that have invested heavily in data centres, as Chinese companies increasingly seek computing capacity from overseas providers.

It remains unclear whether Trump's proposed restrictions on overseas data centre construction will become official government policy or how they would affect existing investment agreements.