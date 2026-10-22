CS Chirchir put on the spot over unfinished Sh1.96bn Musikoma Road

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has challenged the government to explain why a Sh1.96 billion road project remains incomplete eight years after its original deadline, demanding scrutiny of the contract, expenditure and quality of construction.

Omtatah wants Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir to account for the prolonged delay in the Musikoma-Buyofu-Mungatsi-Myanga-Mateka Road project, including how the contractor was selected, how public funds have been spent and whether completed sections meet the required engineering standards.

The senator raised these concerns through the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing, seeking a comprehensive response to the issues he raised before the Senate on October 7.

In a letter dated October 2026, Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyengenye asked Chirchir to submit procurement records, the original contract, bills of quantities, the award decision and details of any subsequent changes to the agreement.

The committee also wants the Cabinet secretary to clarify the contract's present status, including whether it has been terminated, suspended, extended or re-scoped.

"This is to request your office to provide a comprehensive response to the committee on or before Friday, 30 October, 2026," Nyengenye wrote.

In a post on X referring to the letter, Omtatah said works under Contract 115 had yet to be completed despite the expiry of the original deadline eight years ago, raising concerns about funding, procurement procedures, accountability and construction quality.

The senator has also questioned the procurement of a separate tender issued in 2026 to complete the project's second phase. He wants Chirchir to explain the legal, financial and technical grounds for awarding the new contract.

Omtatah is also seeking a detailed account of the project's finances from its inception, including annual budget allocations, funds released, outstanding commitments, certified works, and payments made to date.

The inquiry is also expected to examine whether public money has been spent on work that meets the required standards.

Concerns about the condition of completed sections have prompted the senator to call for an independent engineering audit. The assessment would examine pavement thickness, construction materials, laboratory test results, the quality of aggregates and bitumen, compaction, drainage systems, and the construction of the road's base and sub-base layers.

“Taxpayers deserve transparency, quality roads and value for money,” Omtatah said.

The committee also wants the government to identify officials who certified sections of the road as satisfactory, despite what Omtatah has described as visible deterioration.

Chirchir is expected to provide details of inspections carried out before the affected sections were accepted, the applicable defects liability provisions and whether the contractor was formally notified of any defects.

The committee is also seeking clarification on whether retention funds, final payments, or performance security remain available to ensure the contractor undertakes necessary repairs.

These measures could determine whether the government has financial and contractual safeguards to address substandard work without requiring taxpayers to bear additional costs.

The Roads CS has been asked to outline the steps being taken to ensure the project is completed within clearly defined timelines and in accordance with the required engineering standards.

The inquiry places the spotlight on the management of a major public infrastructure project whose prolonged delay has raised questions about contract supervision, expenditure controls and the mechanisms available to hold contractors and responsible officials accountable.