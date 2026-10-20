CS Kabogo plans cheap computer loans to help youth earn online

Young Kenyans trained at government digital hubs could soon get access to affordable computer loans under a proposed government scheme aimed at helping them turn digital skills into a source of income.

Information and Communications Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo plans to ask the Cabinet to approve financing for trainees to purchase computers at interest rates of between three and four per cent, allowing them to take up online jobs and freelance assignments without having to raise the full cost of equipment upfront.

The proposed arrangement would extend the government's digital skills programme beyond training by giving graduates a way to acquire the tools needed to work independently from home.

"T'll be making a proposal to the Cabinet in the coming week that trainees from the digital hubs be able to access machine loans to enable them to buy computers, just in a similar model like asset financing firms," the CS said in a media interview.

The plan would follow an asset financing model, under which trainees could obtain computers through loans rather than pay the full purchase price at once. The proposed interest rates are intended to make the equipment more affordable for young people seeking to earn through digital platforms.

The initiative comes as the government rolls out a nationwide network of digital hubs designed to give young people access to technology and training. The plan targets 1,450 centres, with at least one in every ward, offering computers, internet connectivity and digital skills courses.

In April, the ICT ministry reported that more than 300 hubs were operational, supported by over 20,000 devices. Additional computers were also being assembled at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Moi University for distribution to the centres.

The hubs are intended to prepare young people for opportunities in online freelancing, digital services and other technology-based businesses. However, completing the training does not automatically give graduates the equipment they need to start working on their own.

While trainees can use computers at the centres during their courses, many remote jobs and freelance assignments require workers to have access to reliable machines and internet connections at home. They must also be able to identify paying clients and deliver work that meets their requirements.

The cost of buying a personal computer can therefore become an obstacle for graduates who want to put their newly acquired skills to use but lack the money to purchase the equipment.

Kabogo's proposal seeks to address this challenge by providing a financing option that would allow trainees to acquire computers and pursue income-generating opportunities beyond the government-supported centres.

The proposed scheme also fits into the government's wider efforts to increase participation in the digital economy through expanded connectivity, skills development and access to the equipment needed for online work.

By linking digital training with affordable financing, the government aims to give more young people an opportunity to move from learning digital skills to using them to earn a living.

The proposal is expected to be presented to the Cabinet in the coming week for consideration. If approved, it would introduce a financing option for trainees seeking to buy computers and begin working independently in the digital economy.