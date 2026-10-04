CS Ogamba appoints new council members to several public universities

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has appointed new members to the councils of several public universities, effective 2 October 2026.

The appointments, made under Section 36(1)(d) of the Universities Act, give the new council members three-year terms.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, October 2, Wilson Kipruto Ronno has been appointed to the Council of Kenyatta University, while Lazarus Kipichii Tanui has been appointed to the Council of Machakos University.

Ogamba also appointed AbdiHakim Guhad Gabow to the Council of Dedan Kimathi University of Technology and Evelyne N. Kyendo to the Council of Turkana University College.

John Kamanga Ole Ntetiyian was reappointed as a member of the Council of Koitaleel Samoei University College for another three years.

The Gazette Notice said the appointments were made in exercise of powers conferred on the Education Cabinet Secretary by the Universities Act.

At Machakos University, Ogamba revoked the previous appointment of Mercy Kanyara (Dr), made under Gazette Notice No. 600 of 2024.

Kanyara was instead appointed to the Council of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology for three years, also effective from 2 October.

The changes were part of a wider set of appointments and reappointments to government boards and agencies announced in the Gazette.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui reappointed Neddy Jeruto Kiptoo to the Board of Directors of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority for a further three years.

East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul appointed Fardosa Ahmed Warsame to the board of the National Drought Management Authority for a three-year term.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa appointed Josephine Koisaba to the Water Services Regulatory Board with immediate effect.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, meanwhile, reappointed Lucia Nzoongo to the Kenya Film Commission board for another three years.

The appointments come as government ministries continue to renew and reconstitute boards and councils overseeing public institutions.

Under the notices, the university council appointments will run for three years unless otherwise revoked or varied in accordance with the law.