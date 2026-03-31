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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

VIdeos

Did you know? If people keep using a path on your land for 12 years, they could gain legal rights to it?

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Did you know? If people keep using a path on your land for 12 years, they could gain legal rights to it?

Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM The The Wind Down- 7 PM to 10PM Host: Emmanuel Kisiangani Bashir Halaiki Producer: Chess Nthusi Digital: Jemimah Mose

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