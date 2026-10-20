Editors guild condemns arrest and assault of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has condemned the reported arrest and assault of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee by police officers while covering demonstrations over rising fuel prices in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Guild said Odee was covering a public press conference and peaceful protests along Kimathi Street when police officers allegedly intercepted and assaulted him.

The Guild said the journalist, who was identifiable as an accredited media professional, was manhandled and bundled into a police vehicle before being taken to Central Police Station.

According to the statement, Odee sustained injuries during the incident.

“The Kenya Editors Guild is deeply appalled by the reported arrest and assault of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee by police officers while he was in the line of duty,” the statement read.

The Guild noted that Odee had since been released following public pressure and an outcry over his arrest, but maintained that the incident should not have happened.

“While we acknowledge that Odee has since been released following immediate pressure and public outcry, the Guild maintains that his arrest should never have occurred in the first place,” the statement added.

The editors’ lobby warned that the incident reflected what it described as a worrying trend of law enforcement officers targeting journalists covering matters of public interest.

It said journalists must be allowed to report on demonstrations and other public events without facing intimidation, harassment or arbitrary detention.

The Guild further emphasised that media freedom and the public’s right to information are protected under Kenya’s Constitution and form essential pillars of democracy.

“Journalistic assignments—including the coverage of public protests—are fully protected under the Constitution of Kenya. Freedom of the media and the right of the public to be informed are non-negotiable pillars of our democracy,” the statement said.

The Guild called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the National Police Service (NPS) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s arrest and alleged assault.

It also demanded an official apology from the Inspector General of Police and assurances that journalists covering public-interest matters would be protected while carrying out their duties.

Additionally, the Guild called for an end to what it termed the profiling, harassment and arbitrary detention of accredited media workers.

The organisation said the safety of journalists was essential to ensuring that Kenyans could access accurate and timely information, particularly during public demonstrations and other events involving matters of national concern.

The incident comes amid public demonstrations over rising fuel prices, with journalists covering such protests playing a key role in documenting events and informing the public.

The Guild, through its president, Zubeidah Kananu, expressed solidarity with Odee and the entire Citizen TV newsroom, wishing the journalist a quick recovery.

“We will not be intimidated into silence,” the Guild said, reaffirming its commitment to defending press freedom and the safety of media practitioners.