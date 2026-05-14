Mutua: My tenure at KFCB shaped Kenya’s modern media landscape
Mutua acknowledged that his decisions often sparked public debate and legal disputes but insisted that they were made within the confines of the law and consistently upheld in court.
Mutua acknowledged that his decisions often sparked public debate and legal disputes but insisted that they were made within the confines of the law and consistently upheld in court.
Kenya Oscar Selection Committee confirmed that five films had been submitted for consideration and were reviewed on September 19 and 20.
This milestone makes Sinners the second-highest grossing film of the year in North America, overtaking Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World.
He emphasized the platform’s increasing role in premium content distribution, particularly via Connected TV (CTV).
The announcement sets the stage for a robust Brazilian presence at the international film market.
The film revisits the infamous 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III — heir to the Getty oil fortune.
The Composer Lab offers a select group of BMI-affiliated musicians a rare opportunity to sharpen their craft.
Her win validated stories rooted in historical pain and resilience.