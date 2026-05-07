Dangote opens 2026 training intake for graduates in refinery operations

Dangote Group is moving to bring in fresh graduates into its refinery operations through a new training intake set for 2026, offering young professionals a structured path into the oil and gas industry through an 18-month hands-on development programme.

The initiative will be hosted at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, where selected trainees will be attached to different operational and support departments to build practical skills in real industrial settings. The programme is open to graduates who meet the required academic standards and age limit set for the intake.

According to a public notice released on Thursday, the training programme has been created to strengthen early career development within the organisation while also preparing participants for long-term roles in the energy sector.

The company said it is looking for “high-potential, vibrant, and enthusiastic initiative-taker” graduates who are ready to begin careers in a fast-growing oil and gas environment.

Successful candidates will also be placed in a learning environment that exposes them to large-scale industrial operations while contributing to ongoing refinery activities. The organisation noted that participants will benefit from international-style exposure during their training period.

It stated that selected trainees will “learn and grow in a global business environment while supporting the growth of our organisation.”

Throughout the programme, participants will be rotated across different sections of the refinery, giving them exposure to both technical and operational processes under the guidance of experienced professionals.

The company explained, “Throughout the 18-month programme, you will be exposed to various functions of refinery operations, gaining hands-on experience and learning from our highly skilled professionals,” the company stated.

It added that the programme is not only about technical training but also personal and professional growth, encouraging applicants to fully commit to the learning process.

“Be prepared to develop your skills, expand your knowledge, and make a true impact in the oil and gas industry.”

The intake has been divided into three main groups based on academic and professional backgrounds: technical, technical support, and general support disciplines.

Under the technical category, the refinery is targeting graduates in Chemical Engineering, Production Engineering, Mining Engineering, Geological Sciences, Laboratory Sciences, and Biochemistry.

For the technical support segment, applications are open to those trained in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation, and Power Engineering, including diploma holders.

The support category includes graduates in Accounting and Finance, Social Sciences, Humanities, Business Administration, Law, and Information Technology.

Applicants are required to have at least a Second-Class Lower Division degree or an Upper Credit for Higher National Diploma holders. The company has also set a strict age cap, stating that candidates must not be older than 28 years by May 31, 2026.

The recruitment drive comes at a time when the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is scaling up its operations and reinforcing its position as one of the continent’s largest industrial projects. The company has increasingly focused on training and skills development as part of its workforce strategy.

Industry observers note that graduate trainee programmes are becoming a key entry point for young professionals seeking experience in highly technical sectors such as oil refining, petrochemicals, and industrial manufacturing.

Dangote Group said the programme is designed to help bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements while also building a steady pipeline of skilled talent for future operations.

The company expects applications from across Africa, particularly from graduates in engineering, science, business, and related fields who are seeking structured industrial exposure.

Interested candidates are expected to submit their applications through the company’s recruitment platform ahead of the selection process for the 2026 intake.

The initiative adds to a growing trend among large African firms investing in graduate development programmes aimed at preparing young professionals for competitive global industries while strengthening internal capacity.