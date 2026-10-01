Economist questions Kenya’s Sh2.2 trillion stake in Dangote refinery
The economist also raised concerns over the speed of the investment process and the absence, in his view, of sufficient public information on the project's economic projections
The economist also raised concerns over the speed of the investment process and the absence, in his view, of sufficient public information on the project's economic projections
The refinery is being developed at a time when Kenya remains heavily dependent on imported petroleum products. Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that petroleum-product imports increased by 12.2% to 5.5 million tonnes in 2025, while domestic demand rose by 9.9% to 5.7 million tonnes. The country's petroleum import bill stood at Sh528.8 billion during the year
The refinery is designed to handle up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day and is expected to be completed in 2030.
Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote made the announcement on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, saying the company was ready to expand its investments into other areas that can support Africa’s growth.
Speaking in Fulugani, Kwale County on Tuesday, Ruto said some people who publicly supported the refinery were working behind the scenes to stop it through legal action, accusing them of using “selfishness” and “extortionism” to undermine investors.
President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu tomorrow, September 30, 2026 with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.
The billionaire explained that he did not believe a son would necessarily perform better than his daughters, Fatima, Halima and Mariya
The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in key sectors including energy, manufacturing, ports, natural gas, fertiliser production, and infrastructure development, as Tanzania positions itself as a regional investment hub.
Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced its 18-month 2026 Graduate Trainee Programme at the refinery and petrochemicals sites. Applicants must meet specified qualification requirements and be under 28 by May 2026.