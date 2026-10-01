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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Dangote Group

Dangote bets on Lamu as Sh2.2 trillion refinery enters construction phase
Business

Dangote bets on Lamu as Sh2.2 trillion refinery enters construction phase

The refinery is being developed at a time when Kenya remains heavily dependent on imported petroleum products. Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that petroleum-product imports increased by 12.2% to 5.5 million tonnes in 2025, while domestic demand rose by 9.9% to 5.7 million tonnes. The country's petroleum import bill stood at Sh528.8 billion during the year

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Dangote unveils Sh6.5 trillion in Africa projects by 2030
News

Dangote unveils Sh6.5 trillion in Africa projects by 2030

Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote made the announcement on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, saying the company was ready to expand its investments into other areas that can support Africa’s growth.

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Ruto: I will not allow sabotage of Lamu refinery investment
Coast

Ruto: I will not allow sabotage of Lamu refinery investment

Speaking in Fulugani, Kwale County on Tuesday, Ruto said some people who publicly supported the refinery were working behind the scenes to stop it through legal action, accusing them of using “selfishness” and “extortionism” to undermine investors.

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