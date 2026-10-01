Health facilities given until October 30 to complete digital system migration

Health facilities that have not completed the shift from the Provider Portal to the Health Management Information System (HMIS) have been given an additional month to complete the migration, with the government setting October 30, 2026 as the new deadline.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday that the extension would allow facilities still working on the transition to meet the requirements as Kenya moves towards a digital and paperless health information system.

The ministry said all 6,427 public Level 2 to Level 4 health facilities had already moved to HMIS, while higher-level facilities, private hospitals and faith-based institutions were at different stages of the process.

At Level 5, four of the 27 public facilities have completed the migration, while the remaining 23 are still implementing the new system. The ministry expects all public Level 5 facilities to have completed the transition by October 30.

The government is also helping 518 contracted faith-based health facilities install and migrate to HMIS.

So far, 38 of the facilities have completed the process, with the rest expected to meet the October 30 deadline.

National Government Level 6 facilities are also being moved to the new system.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) are expected to complete their migration by the end of next week, while the remaining National Government Level 6 facilities have until October 30 to finish the process.

For private facilities that already operate their own HMIS platforms, the process has shifted to certification under the Digital Health Act.

The Digital Health Agency (DHA) has so far certified 28 existing HMIS platforms.

The ministry said the certification process seeks to promote “standardization and interoperability of health information systems” while improving the quality and security of health data.

Throughout October, the DHA will also carry out Rapid Results Initiatives with private health facilities to offer technical support and help speed up migration.

The ministry has at the same time assured patients that the transition will not prevent them from receiving medical services at facilities that are yet to complete the process.

“No patient will be denied access to healthcare services because a facility has not yet fully transitioned to HMIS,” it said.

“Patients will continue to receive services at all health facilities during this transition period,” the ministry added.

Facilities that have not completed the migration have been asked to speed up the process and seek technical assistance from the DHA where required.

The ministry will also work with health sector associations to draw up facility-specific transition plans, detailing pending requirements and timelines for completion.

The government said the wider migration is aimed at creating a “fully digital, standardized, interoperable, and paperless health information system” across the country.