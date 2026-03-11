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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

VIdeos

How To Build Your Career And Navigate The Creative Industry ~ Jack Mutinda, Professional Actor

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How To Build Your Career And Navigate The Creative Industry ~ Jack Mutinda, Professional Actor

Jack Mutinda, a professional actor, shares his journey and practical advice on how to build a successful career in the creative industry. From breaking into the industry to navigating challenges, Jack talks about the realities creatives face and the strategies that help artists grow and stay relevant.

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