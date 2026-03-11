How To Build Your Career And Navigate The Creative Industry ~ Jack Mutinda, Professional Actor
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Jack Mutinda, a professional actor, shares his journey and practical advice on how to build a successful career in the creative industry. From breaking into the industry to navigating challenges, Jack talks about the realities creatives face and the strategies that help artists grow and stay relevant.
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