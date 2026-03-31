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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

VIdeos

If you think you’re always right, there’s a problem, growth comes from listening, learning, and sometimes being wrong.

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If you think you’re always right, there’s a problem, growth comes from listening, learning, and sometimes being wrong.

Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM The The Wind Down- 7 PM to 10PM Host: Emmanuel Kisiangani Bashir Halaiki Producer: Chess Nthusi Digital: Jemimah Mose

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