KCSE candidate dies after completing Chemistry Paper Two examination

A family in Kanyaliech Village, Karachuwon Constituency, Homa Bay County, is mourning the death of a 17-year-old student who died shortly after sitting her Chemistry Paper Two examination.

Conjestina Achieng, a Form Four candidate at Alaru Mixed Secondary School, reportedly developed chest pains after completing the examination, with her condition deteriorating shortly afterward.

According to the school, the student became tired as she neared the end of the examination. The deputy center manager reportedly contacted her parents and asked them to take her to hospital for medical attention.

However, Conjestina was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Her death was later communicated to the school at around 8 p.m., leaving her family, teachers and fellow students devastated

The school principal described Conjestina as a disciplined student who had attended Alaru Mixed Secondary School from Form One through to Form Four.

He said she maintained good conduct throughout her years at the institution and did not present any disciplinary challenges.

The principal said the school had received information that she became tired while sitting the Chemistry Paper Two examination, prompting the deputy center manager to contact her parents.

He added that the school later received a call from the center manager informing them that the student had died.

The principal said the school community had known Conjestina for several years and remembered her as a well-behaved learner.

"She has been with us from form one up to now that she was now going to what she was now sitting for our national exams. She has been a very disciplined girl without any problem. We have been with her for all that day all those days or those years and I've never seen anything sinister with her according to her characters and or anything like that."

Conjestina's death has cut short her ambition of becoming a lawyer, a dream she had hoped to pursue after completing her secondary education.

Her passing has left her family and the school community grieving a young life that had been filled with promise.

The circumstances surrounding her death, including the chest pains she reportedly experienced after the examination, have raised questions about the events leading to her sudden deterioration.

No further details have been provided on the medical cause of death.