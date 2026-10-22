KEBS explains prohibited items in imported mitumba consignments

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has intercepted a consignment containing prohibited used undergarments during an inspection of imported second-hand clothing, commonly known as mitumba, as the agency intensifies enforcement of standards governing the trade.

In a statement on Thursday, October 22, 2026, KEBS said it conducts 100% inspection of imported used clothing and footwear consignments to ensure they comply with applicable Kenyan standards.

The agency said it intercepted the consignment during an inspection on Wednesday, October 21, but did not disclose the quantity of the prohibited items, the importer's identity, or the port through which the consignment entered the country.

"During an inspection yesterday, KEBS officers intercepted a consignment containing used undergarments, which are prohibited under the applicable requirements," the statement read.

The interception highlights the restrictions governing the importation of certain categories of second-hand textiles into Kenya, even as mitumba remains a significant source of affordable clothing and footwear for consumers.

KEBS reminded importers that prohibited used textile products include briefs, brassieres, camisoles, socks, stockings and swimwear.

These items fall under the applicable requirements for imported used textiles and are not permitted in mitumba consignments. Importers must therefore ensure that shipments of second-hand clothing and footwear do not contain restricted products before bringing them into the country.

The requirements mean that importers must pay attention to the specific items packed in their consignments rather than assuming that all used clothing and footwear can be imported as long as they meet general inspection requirements.

KEBS did not provide details on whether it would take further enforcement action against the importer linked to the intercepted consignment.

The agency reiterated that it would continue enforcing the applicable standards to protect consumers and ensure that imported products meet Kenya's requirements.

The inspections aim to determine whether imported goods comply with the standards applicable to their respective categories. Consignments containing prohibited items can consequently be flagged during the inspection process.

KEBS urged importers to familiarise themselves with the requirements governing used textiles and ensure that their consignments contain no prohibited products

"KEBS will continue enforcing the applicable requirements to protect consumers and ensure compliance with Kenyan standards," said KEBS

KEBS said it would maintain enforcement measures to safeguard consumers and uphold compliance with Kenyan standards.