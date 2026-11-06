Kenya opens talks with Ethiopia as stray bullets hit Moyale residents

Kenya has stepped up efforts to contain the security threat posed by fighting in Ethiopia, with authorities engaging the neighbouring government to end the clashes that have sent thousands fleeing across the border and exposed residents of Moyale to stray ammunition.

More than 36,000 Ethiopians have crossed into Kenya after two weeks of fighting between forces from the Oromia and Somali regions, while several Kenyan families living near the border have also been forced to leave their homes amid fears of being caught in the violence.

The situation has raised concern among residents after stray bullets and rocket-propelled grenades began landing in Kenyan territory, with Somare, Sessi, Biashara, Lami and Heillu estates among the areas affected.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Thursday led a delegation of senior security officials to Moyale to assess the situation and reassure residents that the government was taking steps to protect communities along the border.

He said Kenya was holding discussions with the Federal Government of Ethiopia to find a solution to the conflict, while strengthening security within the affected areas.

Kanja was accompanied by Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, General Service Unit Commandant Johana Tonui and Regional Commissioner Jacob Ouma, among other senior officials.

The police chief said the government was particularly concerned about the safety of Kenyans living near the border and those who remain stranded in Ethiopia because of the fighting.

"Securing Kenyans living along the border is our top priority. We are also keen to safely evacuate several truck drivers and other Kenyans who are currently stranded on the Ethiopian side," said Kanja.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja in Moyale on November 6, 2026 — NPS

Several truck drivers heading back to Kenya have reportedly been unable to continue their journeys after getting stranded along the Moyale-Addis Ababa highway for the past two weeks.

Kanja acknowledged that the situation was difficult to manage because the fighting was taking place outside Kenya's territory, making it harder to prevent ammunition from crossing into the country.

"It is challenging to control stray bullets when there is war in a neighbouring country," he said.

He said his visit to Moyale was aimed at getting a firsthand account of the security situation and assuring residents that the government was committed to protecting them as efforts to resolve the crisis continued.

"I am here to see for myself what is happening in Moyale. It is the government's primary duty to protect its citizens so they can continue with their lives as normal. I am here to assure you of your safety and security. The government is working with Ethiopia to address the conflict and enable the displaced people to address the conflict and enable the displaced people to return home," said Kanja.

The Inspector General further said additional security officers and equipment would be deployed along the Ethiopian border to reinforce existing operations and safeguard Kenyan territory against further spillover from the clashes.

"A lot of effort is being put into resolving the conflict with our neighbours. This will also facilitate the movement of Kenyans who are currently stranded across the border," said Kanja.

His visit followed reports that two people had been struck by stray bullets on Wednesday, with one incident occurring near Moyale Police Station.

The latest incidents have heightened fears among residents, particularly those living in neighbourhoods close to the border, where cross-border ammunition has become a growing concern.

Heavy fighting in Ethiopia on Wednesday night also left several houses and a vehicle riddled with bullet holes in Lami estate, adding to the damage reported on the Kenyan side.

The developments have further disrupted life in Moyale, with families abandoning their homes as authorities work to prevent the conflict from creating a wider security crisis in the region.

Kenya is now pursuing a two-pronged response, involving closer engagement with Ethiopian authorities to end the fighting and increased security deployments to protect its citizens while facilitating the return of those stranded across the border.