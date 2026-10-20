Kenyan Pathologist Ahmed Kalebi joins global Hall of Fame

Kenyan pathologist Dr Ahmed Kalebi has secured a place among the world’s recognised medical professionals after being named the sole African in the first-ever Hall of Fame established by The Pathologist, joining 14 other experts celebrated for their contributions to pathology and laboratory medicine.

Kalebi is also the only person from a low- or middle-income country included in the group of 15 inductees, which features distinguished figures such as the late Professor Christopher D.M. Fletcher of Harvard Medical School and the late Professor Richard Scolyer of the University of Sydney and Melanoma Institute Australia.

The honour adds to Kalebi’s record of international recognition, having featured on The Pathologist Power List six times in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

His most recent appearance on the list recognised his efforts to advance diagnostic technology in Kenya and encourage the responsible use of modern medical innovations, particularly in healthcare settings where resources are limited.

Reacting to his induction, Kalebi said he was honoured to be recognised alongside some of the most respected names in the profession.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame alongside such illustrious and accomplished colleagues, including giants of our profession such as the late Professors Christopher Fletcher and Richard Scolyer,” Kalebi said.

He noted that his selection as the only African and the sole representative from a low- or middle-income country made the achievement especially meaningful.

According to Kalebi, the recognition also reflects the ability of African professionals to contribute to the growth of pathology and laboratory medicine on the international stage.

The announcement comes days after Dr Kalebi Labs (DKL), the specialised diagnostic facility he established in Nairobi, marked two years since its launch on October 16.

Founded in October 2024, DKL has adopted a digital-first approach to laboratory services, incorporating several advanced technologies to support medical testing and diagnosis.

These include laboratory automation, digital pathology, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing and systems powered by artificial intelligence.

Kalebi said the laboratory was established to prove that Africa could develop and deliver advanced diagnostic services capable of improving testing standards, operational efficiency and patient care.

His approach centres on the use of modern technology to strengthen laboratory medicine and demonstrate that sophisticated diagnostic services can be provided locally rather than remaining beyond the reach of African healthcare systems.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the people who have supported his career, particularly the team at DKL, saying the honour was a reflection of their shared commitment and work.

“Today, our remarkable team at DKL continues to demonstrate that world-class, cutting-edge laboratory medicine can be developed and delivered right here in Kenya. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to me,” he said.

With more than 20 years of experience, Kalebi has built a career spanning diagnostic pathology, medical education, professional leadership and laboratory innovation.

He has also been a strong advocate for greater appreciation of pathology's role in healthcare, emphasising the importance of the field in supporting disease diagnosis and effective medical decisions.

Kalebi said his induction should help draw international attention to the expertise available in Africa while encouraging continued investment in diagnostic services and the development of medical professionals.

“Africa has exceptional talent in pathology, science and laboratory medicine. We must create more opportunities for that expertise to be recognised and celebrated internationally, while continuing to build the diagnostic capabilities, institutions and professional capacity that our healthcare systems urgently need at home,” he said.

His recognition comes as he continues to champion the expansion of modern laboratory medicine in Kenya, with a focus on building local capacity and showing that African institutions can deliver advanced diagnostic services.