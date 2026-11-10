KFCB steps up inspections to curb inappropriate content in public service vehicles

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has intensified inspections of public service vehicles (PSVs) fitted with entertainment screens to ensure they exhibit content suitable for children, particularly during the long school holidays and the upcoming December festive season.

The board said the inspections are being conducted across the country in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including the National Police Service (NPS), as part of efforts to protect minors from exposure to inappropriate audiovisual material while using public transport.

With schools closed for the holidays, the number of children travelling by public transport, alone or with their families, is expected to increase. KFCB has warned PSV operators to screen content that may be harmful or unsuitable for young passengers.

In a statement, the board said it was stepping up its regulatory activities to ensure that vehicles fitted with screens comply with requirements on the exhibition of audiovisual content.

The agency, which is mandated to regulate the creation, possession, distribution, broadcasting and exhibition of audiovisual content in Kenya, said the exercise would continue beyond the holiday period.

KFCB cautioned operators against treating entertainment screens in public transport vehicles as spaces where any form of content can be displayed, noting that children are among the passengers who use the services.

The board urged PSV owners, drivers and other operators to exercise responsibility when selecting programmes and films for passengers, taking into account the age and vulnerability of children who may be on board.

It also appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant and report incidents in which minors are exposed to inappropriate audiovisual content in public transport vehicles and other public or private spaces.

Members of the public can report such cases through the board's email address, [email protected], or its official social media platforms for appropriate action.

The inspections form part of KFCB's broader mandate to ensure audiovisual content consumed by the public meets the required classification standards and does not expose children to material considered unsuitable for their age.

The board emphasised that protecting children from harmful content requires cooperation among regulators, transport operators, parents, caregivers and members of the public.

"Protecting children from exposure to inappropriate audiovisual content, both online and offline, is a collective responsibility that requires the vigilance and active participation of all stakeholders," KFCB said.

The agency's warning comes as families prepare for increased travel during the December festivities, a period when children are likely to spend more time in public spaces and use different forms of transport.

KFCB said its collaboration with the police and other stakeholders would support enforcement efforts and encourage compliance among PSV operators.

The board urged transport operators to ensure the entertainment provided to passengers remains appropriate for all age groups, while calling on the public to report violations to help take action against those responsible.

It said the protection of minors should remain a priority both during the school holidays and throughout the year, as children continue to encounter audiovisual content in transport vehicles, homes and other public spaces.