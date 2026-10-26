KFS denies illegal night logging in Ngong Hills Forest

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has denied claims of illegal night logging in Ngong Hills Forest, saying the harvesting of mature plantations in the area is being conducted legally.

KFS said the ongoing operations in the Kibiku Forest Block followed a competitive bidding process and involved the harvesting of 56 hectares of mature forest plantations.

The Service said forest operations are required to take place between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. under the Forest Conservation and Management Act 2026.

“Harvesting of mature forest plantations in the Kibiku Forest Block of Ngong Hills Forest is being undertaken following a competitive bidding process and the subsequent award of a tender for the harvesting of 56 hectares of mature plantations, in accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015, the Forest Conservation and Management Act 2026 (FCMA 2026), the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and forest harvesting rules (2016),” KFS said.

KFS was responding to videos and photographs circulating on social media, including one showing a trailer loaded with logs, which raised concerns about possible nighttime logging.

Users online had raised concern that illegal logging was taking place within the forest.

“I went to Kiserian through Ngong town this week and was so shocked to see visible large tracts on Ngong hills where they’ve felled Ngong Forest trees. It’s so apparent and appalling to see. I have just seen that video of a guy talking about how they cut trees at night,” claimed a user on X.

“We tried reaching the CEO of Kenya Forest just to be told that these people have all the permits to harvest in the forest,” said another

The Service said it had received information that the vehicle had broken down and was undergoing repairs, adding that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The photograph alone does not establish that harvesting activities were taking place at night,” KFS said.

The Service urged the public to verify information with the nearest KFS station and report any suspicious activities to the police for investigation.

"KFS urges the public to rely on verified information when commenting on the matter and to report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station for investigations or email [email protected]," it said.