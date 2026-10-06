KMPDU demands urgent protection of health workers after Ebola patient dies

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has called for urgent measures to protect healthcare workers following the confirmation of an imported Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease case in Kenya and the subsequent death of the patient at Nairobi Hospital.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, KMPDU Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer Dr Davji Atellah said the union was deeply concerned about the development and called on the government to strengthen preparedness for high-consequence infectious diseases.

KMPDU extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased while recognising healthcare workers who attended to the patient and continue to work at the frontline despite the risks associated with infectious diseases.

“This development must be treated with the seriousness it deserves,” the union said.

KMPDU acknowledged the Ministry of Health’s activation of contact tracing and outbreak response measures but warned that the confirmed case exposed the need for stronger preparedness across the health system.

The union said healthcare workers should not be left vulnerable while responding to Ebola and other high-risk infectious diseases.

“Our healthcare workers must not be the weakest link in our response. They must be our first line of protection,” KMPDU said.

The union called for immediate medical monitoring, psychological support and appropriate follow-up for all healthcare workers who may have come into contact with the patient, either at Nairobi Hospital or other points of care.

It also demanded that health facilities be equipped with specialised personal protective equipment, infection prevention protocols and training necessary to safely manage suspected Ebola cases.

KMPDU said the safety of healthcare workers should be treated as a national priority, while urging counties without adequate medical cover to ensure their healthcare workers receive appropriate protection.

The union further criticised delays that it said could prevent healthcare workers from accessing services through the Social Health Authority.

“The SHA must stop locking out healthcare workers from accessing services due to delayed remittances by the employers,” KMPDU said.

On contact tracing, the union called for a rigorous, timely and transparent process, with healthcare workers and members of the public receiving clear and regular updates on the government’s response.

KMPDU warned that information gaps could fuel misinformation and anxiety during an outbreak involving a high-consequence infectious disease.

“We cannot afford gaps in information when dealing with a disease of this nature,” the union said.

The union also challenged the government to demonstrate that isolation and treatment facilities across regional referral hospitals are operational and adequately prepared to handle Ebola cases.

It said preparedness should extend beyond policy documents to ensure facilities have the necessary equipment, trained personnel and functional isolation units.

“Preparedness cannot exist only in policy documents,” KMPDU said, urging the government to immediately confirm the readiness of isolation and high-consequence infectious disease treatment units.

The union warned against waiting for additional cases before identifying gaps in the country’s capacity to respond.

KMPDU also called for healthcare workers and their unions to be meaningfully represented in national and county emergency response structures.

It argued that frontline workers understand the practical challenges and risks within the health system and should therefore contribute to decisions on containment, infection prevention and protection of healthcare workers.

“Those working directly with patients understand the realities, gaps and risks within our health system,” the union said.

KMPDU said it would continue monitoring the situation and engaging relevant authorities to ensure safeguards are implemented.

The union urged the government to act with urgency, transparency and responsibility as health authorities respond to the confirmed case.

“The message from KMPDU is clear: when we protect healthcare workers, we protect the entire country,” the union said.

The union also expressed solidarity with healthcare workers on the frontline and the wider Kenyan public as authorities continue with the outbreak response.