KRA seizes 529 electronic items worth Sh13m in Nairobi apartment

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has seized electronics worth an estimated Sh13 million from a residential apartment in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, after an intelligence-led operation uncovered what investigators suspect was an unauthorised storage point for smuggled goods.

The haul comprises 529 electronic items, including 358 laptops of different models, nine iPads and 162 assorted accessories.

The accessories include 150 Bluetooth devices, six laptop chargers and six laptop batteries.

KRA suspects the goods were brought into the country without payment of the required taxes and customs duties.

In a statement on Wednesday, the authority said the operation followed intelligence indicating that residential premises were being used to store and sell commercial goods without authorisation.

“The intelligence indicated that a foreign national was allegedly operating an illegal business involving the movement and storage of electronic goods without complying with applicable customs and tax requirements,” KRA said.

Goods under verification

KRA said its officers were verifying the seized electronics to establish the customs duties and taxes that should have been paid.

Investigators will also establish the source of the goods, how they entered Kenya and whether individuals or businesses were involved in the suspected offences.

“Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigations and in accordance with the law,” KRA said.

The seizure comes as KRA intensifies its crackdown on illicit trade and activities that result in loss of government revenue.

The authority said intelligence gathered had pointed to the use of residential apartments as storage facilities for commercial goods, particularly by some individuals running small retail businesses in Nairobi’s city centre.

According to KRA, some of the goods stored in such premises are suspected to have entered the country through channels outside the established customs procedures.

The authority said the practice puts compliant traders at a disadvantage because businesses dealing in smuggled goods can avoid the taxes and customs charges paid by legitimate traders.

Crackdown on illicit trade

KRA said it would continue using intelligence-led operations to identify and disrupt networks involved in hiding, moving and selling goods suspected to have been brought into Kenya without following customs requirements.

The authority said the latest operation was part of efforts to protect government revenue while ensuring businesses operate on a level playing field.

KRA also called on traders and members of the public to report suspected smuggling, tax evasion and other forms of illicit trade through its reporting channels.

The authority specifically highlighted the iWhistle platform as one of the channels available for reporting suspected cases.

KRA said its enforcement efforts are aimed at protecting legitimate businesses, safeguarding government revenue and disrupting activities that undermine lawful trade and fair competition.