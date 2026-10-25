Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a seven-year-old boy

A Kwale court has sentenced Athumani Juma to life imprisonment for defiling a seven-year-old boy.

Juma was sentenced on October 23, 2026, at the Msambweni Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court after being convicted of defiling the child at Vivalani Village in Lungalunga Sub-County on June 7, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Juma, a water vendor known to the child, lured the seven-year-old to his house with the promise of sweets before sexually abusing him.

The agency said the accused subsequently threatened the boy against revealing what had happened, causing him to remain silent about the incident for several days.

The DCI said the child initially confided only in his brothers, keeping the incident from other family members.

The case came to light on June 14, 2025, when a relative noticed the child’s troubling physical condition and sought an explanation.

“On 14 June 2025, a relative learned of the child’s condition and sought an explanation. The boy finally disclosed what had happened, identifying Juma, a water vendor known to him, as the culprit,” the DCI said.

Following the disclosure, the matter was reported to the police. Members of the public apprehended Juma and handed him over to law enforcement officers for investigation.

The prosecution called five witnesses during the trial, presenting testimony and medical evidence linking Juma to the offence.

Juma denied the charge, claiming he had been framed. However, the court found the child’s testimony credible and consistent, with medical findings supporting his account.

The magistrate consequently ruled that the prosecution had proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

Juma was convicted on October 5, 2026, under Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(2), of Kenya’s Sexual Offences Act, before receiving the life sentence on October 23.

Section 8(2) prescribes life imprisonment for defilement involving a child aged 11 years or younger, reflecting the severity with which Kenyan law treats sexual offences against young children.

The case took approximately 16 months from the date of the offence to sentencing, following investigations, the presentation of witnesses, and the determination of the criminal proceedings.

International Justice Mission (IJM) Kenya, which represented the child and his family, said the abuse had caused trauma that disrupted the child’s education and necessitated counselling and psychosocial support.

The conviction comes against the backdrop of persistent concerns over sexual violence against children in Kenya, where underreporting, threats, stigma and difficulties accessing support can prevent survivors from disclosing abuse and obtaining timely assistance.

According to Kenya’s 2019 Violence Against Children Survey, 15.6% of women aged 18 to 24 reported experiencing sexual violence during childhood. Among those who experienced sexual violence, 62.6% reported multiple incidents before reaching adulthood.

Child protection advocates have also emphasised the importance of responding to disclosures sensitively, ensuring survivors receive appropriate medical care and psychosocial support, and preserving evidence that can assist investigators and prosecutors.

In cases involving young children, testimony may be particularly important, alongside medical findings and other evidence gathered during investigations.

In Juma’s case, the DCI attributed the outcome to diligent investigations, credible testimony, medical evidence and cooperation between community members and justice institutions.

The agency urged members of the public to report suspected child abuse promptly at the nearest police station or anonymously through its toll-free line, 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp number, 0709 570 000.

The DCI reiterated that protecting children is a shared responsibility, warning against letting silence shield perpetrators from accountability.

The life sentence concludes the trial court proceedings, subject to any appeal Juma may pursue through the established legal process.