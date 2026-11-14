Lions Hospital reports 36,000 Diabetes visits as doctors raise alarm

As the world marks World Diabetes Day 2026, Kenyans have been urged to undergo regular health checks to detect the disease early and prevent complications that can rob them of their sight, mobility and quality of life.

Doctors warn that diabetes often develops without obvious symptoms, leaving many patients unaware of their condition until they begin experiencing serious health complications, including diabetic retinopathy, kidney disease and foot wounds that can eventually lead to amputation.

The warning was issued on Saturday, November 14, during the 10th Annual Lions Diabetes Symposium organised by Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital in Nairobi, bringing together more than 200 healthcare professionals, researchers, pharmaceutical partners and specialists to discuss developments in diabetes prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

The annual gathering, now in its tenth year, provides a platform for clinicians, researchers, the Kenya Diabetes Study Group and other partners to exchange knowledge, review treatment approaches and share experiences on improving care for people living with diabetes.

Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital General Manager Dr Rizwana Peerbhoy said the hospital's approach to managing the disease had grown beyond monitoring blood sugar levels to addressing its wider effects on patients and their families.

"Diabetes has never been just a number on a glucometer. It is a mother who wants to dance at her children's graduation, a farmer who needs both feet to walk his land, and a young professional who refuses to get a diagnosis break their future," she said.

Peerbhoy said the hospital has recorded a steady increase in demand for diabetes-related services, with consultations rising from 4,416 in 2019/2020 to 5,949 last year, a 35% increase.

The facility has handled close to 36,000 diabetes consultations over the past seven years and expects the number to exceed 7,500 this year.

Its wound care services have also expanded, with annual dressing procedures increasing from 734 to more than 1,400. Since 2019, the hospital has treated more than 8,000 wounds.

The retina department has seen a similar rise in demand, recording 10,214 consultations last year, almost twice the 5,218 reported three years earlier.

It also performed 536 retinal surgeries, up from 439 previously, bringing the total number of sight-saving operations over four years to nearly 1,800.

Peerbhoy also said the hospital had administered more than 1,800 intravitreal injections and laser treatments, pointing to the growing need for specialised eye care among diabetes patients.

"These are not just numbers. Every one of them has a name, a face, and a family," she said.

She noted that the figures highlighted the importance of seeking medical attention before the disease causes lasting damage, particularly to the eyes and nerves in the feet.

Peerbhoy urged people living with diabetes to undergo regular eye examinations even when their vision appears normal, warning that damage to the retina can go unnoticed until it results in irreversible blindness.

Head of the Lions Diabetes Care Centre, Dr Rilwan Adan, said diabetes was becoming an increasing health concern in Kenya, across Africa and globally, making public awareness and early diagnosis essential.

"Diabetes being a metabolic disease, it's essentially silent at the beginning," he said, urging Kenyans to make routine medical checks a priority so that potential risks can be identified before serious complications emerge.

Adan identified inactive lifestyles, inadequate physical exercise and diets rich in processed foods and carbohydrates as some of the risk factors associated with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Consultant physician and diabetologist Dr Shilpa Mulki also cautioned patients against neglecting their feet, advising those living with diabetes to examine them daily and seek medical attention whenever they notice unusual changes.

She identified tingling sensations, numbness, calf pain and wounds that fail to heal as warning signs that require medical assessment.

Mulki explained that damage to nerves and blood vessels caused by diabetes can lead to severe foot complications, with delayed treatment increasing the risk of amputation.

Merck Healthcare Medical Scientific Liaison Dr Brian Machuma encouraged Kenyans to embrace healthier lifestyles by engaging in at least 30 minutes of brisk physical activity five days a week.

He also called for healthier eating habits as part of efforts to reduce the chances of developing diabetes.

The concerns raised by the specialists come amid a growing global burden of the disease.

According to the International Diabetes Federation's 2025 Diabetes Atlas, an estimated 589 million adults aged between 20 and 79 were living with diabetes worldwide in 2024, with 252 million unaware that they had the condition.

The number is projected to rise to 853 million by 2050, while diabetes was estimated to have caused 3.4 million deaths in 2024.

The 2026 World Diabetes Day campaign is being observed under the theme Early Action on Diabetes, highlighting the need for early diagnosis, access to comprehensive healthcare, and measures to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

The World Health Organisation estimates that more than 40% t of people living with diabetes globally remain undiagnosed, reinforcing calls for regular screening and greater awareness of the disease.