Lisa Muchangi On Media Freedom And Driving Africa's Creative Economy
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Lisa Muchangi, Marketing & Communications Manager at Baraza Media Lab, shares her journey and insights into the creative economy and media freedom in Africa. Discover how African storytelling is evolving, the challenges creators face and what it takes to make an impact in the media industry today. Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2025
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