MP proposes five-year wait for former Governors seeking Senate seats

Former governors seeking to enter the Senate could be forced to wait five years after leaving county office if a new proposal by Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi gains parliamentary approval, setting up another battle over the political rights of outgoing county chiefs ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wamumbi wants the restriction introduced through an amendment to the Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, in a move that could affect several governors preparing to leave office after serving their constitutionally allowed two terms.

In a notice dated October 19, 2026, the lawmaker informed the Clerk of the National Assembly that he intended to amend Clause 10 of the Bill to prevent former governors from immediately seeking election to the Senate.

The proposed provision states: “(2B) For purposes of election as a senator, a person shall not be registered as a candidate if the person has, at any time within the five years immediately preceding the date of election, held office as a county governor.”

The amendment would establish a mandatory five-year gap between a governor's departure from office and their eligibility to contest a Senate seat.

The proposal comes as several second-term governors consider their political future ahead of the 2027 elections, with some reportedly looking to move from county leadership to the Senate.

Those whose names have emerged in discussions about possible Senate bids include Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Kitui Governor Julius Malombe, Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, Tana River Governor Dhadho Godana and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

If the proposed restriction is adopted, the affected governors could be prevented from contesting Senate seats immediately after completing their current terms.

Wamumbi's initiative has brought renewed attention to a question that has divided lawmakers and legal experts for years: whether former governors should be allowed to seek elective positions immediately after leaving office, particularly in institutions responsible for scrutinising county government operations.

The push for a mandatory waiting period has featured in several legislative efforts since the first governors completed their two terms.

In 2023, nominated Senator Raphael Chimera sponsored a constitutional amendment seeking to bar former governors from running for seats in Parliament or county assemblies for five years after leaving office.

The Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee supported Chimera's proposal, arguing that the break would allow oversight agencies to complete investigations and accountability procedures arising from a governor's time in office.

However, the proposal encountered opposition from governors and constitutional lawyers, who questioned whether denying former county chiefs the opportunity to contest elections amounted to an infringement of their constitutional rights.

Critics pointed to Article 38 of the Constitution, which guarantees political rights, including the right to participate in political activities and seek elective office.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who previously served in the Senate, rejected the proposed restriction and described it as unconstitutional. He argued that leaving the governor's office should not strip an individual of the right to seek another elected position.

The controversy is not new. In 2020, former Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito introduced a similar proposal aimed at preventing former governors from contesting elective positions for five years after leaving office.

Mbito's proposal was broader than the latest initiative, as it sought to cover the presidency, Parliament and county assemblies.

The plan prompted sharp exchanges in the Senate, where opponents raised concerns that the proposed restrictions would interfere with the political rights of former governors.

Another attempt to introduce the waiting period emerged in 2026 through the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill sponsored by Kirinyaga Senator James Murango.

Murango's Bill seeks to stop former governors from contesting Senate and Member of County Assembly (MCA) seats for five years after leaving office.

The Senate committee has backed the measure following public participation, giving the proposal further momentum in the continuing debate over whether former county chiefs should face limits when seeking new elective positions.

Wamumbi's latest move adds to these efforts, placing the proposed restriction before the National Assembly through changes to electoral legislation.

At the centre of the debate is the balance between protecting the political rights of former governors and ensuring that oversight bodies have sufficient time to investigate their administrations and pursue accountability matters after they leave office.