NCBA Group PLC has posted a 14.5 per cent growth in profit after tax to Sh18.8 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, buoyed by higher income from lending and other revenue streams, compared to Sh16.4 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The lender’s operating income rose 14.7 per cent to Sh61.3 billion, while profit before tax increased 14.6 per cent to Sh23.4 billion, reflecting improved performance across its banking and non-banking businesses.

Net interest income grew 19.8 per cent to Sh38.4 billion, supported by a 10.7 per cent expansion in lending, while non-funded income increased 7.2 per cent to Sh22.9 billion as the group continued to diversify its revenue sources.

NCBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer John Gachora said the improved earnings reflected growth in core banking activities and efforts to widen the group's revenue base.

“Our operating income improved 15 per cent year on year on the back of solid loan growth of 10.7 per cent which lifted net interest income to KES 38.4 billion (a 19.8 per cent improvement year on year) and growth in non-funded income of KES 22.9 billion, up 7.2 per cent year on year backed by concerted revenue diversification efforts. The strong return on average equity (ROAE) of 19.0 per cent underscored the quality of our returns and delivery against shareholder expectations,” he said.

Operating expenses increased by 4.3 per cent to Sh29.1 billion, while provisions for credit losses rose to Sh8 billion from Sh5.1 billion in the corresponding period last year, as the bank strengthened coverage for some corporate non-performing loans.

The group reported that its non-performing loan ratio remained unchanged at 10.1 per cent during the period, while its capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.4 per cent, above the regulatory minimum of 14.5 per cent.

Gachora said the higher credit-loss provisions were part of efforts to strengthen the bank's coverage for selected corporate loans, while maintaining a cautious approach to lending risks.

“The Group’s NPL ratio remained stable in the period at 10.1 per cent, with higher impairment charges increasing to KES 8.0 billion recorded in response to an intention to strengthen provision coverage on a few corporate NPLs reflecting continued commitment to asset quality and credit risk prudence. Our strong balance-sheet performance was backed by an adequate capital position, with total capital adequacy ratio of 21.4 per cent well above the applicable regulatory minimum of 14.5 per cent and sufficient for sustainable organization investment and growth,” he said.

The group's balance sheet also expanded, with total assets rising 11.8 per cent to Sh744 billion, while customer deposits increased 13.5 per cent to Sh554 billion. Digital lending continued to grow, with loans disbursed through digital platforms reaching Sh1.3 trillion, a 27.2 per cent increase year-on-year.

NCBA Bank Kenya remained the group's biggest earnings contributor, accounting for 86 per cent of profit before tax, supported by growth in revenue, cost management and efforts to control funding expenses.

Operations in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda jointly recorded Sh2.7 billion in profit before tax, supported by a 21 per cent rise in lending and 17 per cent growth in customer deposits. The group's non-banking businesses, including investment banking, insurance, leasing and bancassurance, contributed a combined Sh1.1 billion in profit before tax.

The bank also reported growth across several business segments, with NCBA Investment Bank's assets under management rising to Sh105 billion, a 12.3 per cent increase, while its active customers reached 61,000.

NCBA Insurance recorded gross written premiums of Sh3.3 billion, up 10 per cent, while bancassurance premiums increased 86.2 per cent to Sh5.4 billion. Lending to small and medium-sized enterprises also expanded by 10 per cent to Sh58.2 billion.

The group said it continued to invest in digital services and customer experience, reporting system uptime of 99.7 per cent, improved service delivery levels and stronger uptake of digital channels.

It also opened its 100th branch in Kenya at Nord Mall in Ruiru and launched Property Duka, an AI-powered property platform. Its ConnectPlus corporate internet banking platform, rolled out regionally, processed 91,000 transactions worth Sh44 billion.

NCBA further expanded its green financing initiatives through partnerships supporting electric mobility and renewable energy, with green financing disbursements reaching Sh5.6 billion in 2026. The group also reported converting 37 per cent of its corporate fleet to electric vehicles as part of its sustainability efforts.

The financial results come as NCBA undergoes a major ownership transition following Nedbank Group Limited's acquisition of a 66 per cent controlling stake, with the transaction completed on November 3, 2026. NCBA has since become a subsidiary of Nedbank while retaining its listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, with the remaining 34 per cent of its shares held by the public.

Gachora said the group intends to sustain its growth through regional expansion, disciplined execution and stronger customer relationships, backed by its new shareholder.

“Across East Africa GDP growth is projected in the range of 4.8 per cent to 7.4 per cent despite the global macro-economic challenges. NCBA is positioned to boldly pursue this growth through its diversified business model and to accelerate outcomes through the backing of Nedbank Group,” he said.

He added that the group would continue implementing its UBUNTU 2026-2030 Strategy, focusing on delivering value to customers, shareholders and other stakeholders while maintaining prudent risk management.

“As our more than 4,000 talented staff work towards delivering the first year of our UBUNTU 2026-2030 Strategy, the focus remains firmly on creating enduring stakeholder and shareholder value through disciplined execution, deeper customer relationships and prudent risk management,” Gachora said.