Sugarcane farmers supplying Nzoia Sugar Company are set to receive Sh195 million in bonuses, with President William Ruto saying the payout marks progress in efforts to revive Kenya’s struggling sugar industry.

Ruto said his administration had written off Sh117 billion in historical sugar sector debts, introduced weekly payments to farmers and monthly salaries for workers, while investors had injected Sh1.9 billion into the factory’s rehabilitation.

Speaking during the bonus payment ceremony in Bungoma on Monday, the President said the government had also paid Sh1.9 billion to farmers for delivered cane, while the company had remitted about Sh680 million in taxes within one year.

He said the bonus payout would be more than double last year’s, adding that farmers were now receiving payment within seven days instead of waiting for months.

"Next year, the bonuses will be double what you have gotten this year. I am the one who has said. I mean what I say, and I say what I mean. We have a plan for out people," said Ruto.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Kipronoh Ronoh said the bonus rate had increased to Sh597.10 per tonne of cane, up from Sh251 last year.

Ronoh said the government had paid Sh3.5 billion out of Sh3.9 billion in outstanding obligations in the sugar sector.

He added that the remaining Sh600 million in workers’ salary arrears and Sh265 million owed to farmers were expected to be cleared before the end of the year.

The PS said the reforms had also improved cane prices, with farmers now earning Sh5,500 per tonne, up from Sh4,200 in the 2022/23 financial year.

He said national sugar production had risen from 472,773 metric tonnes in 2022/23 to nearly 900,000 tonnes in 2026, while imports had declined from 608,178 tonnes to about 65,000 tonnes of brown sugar.

Ronoh further said the retail price of sugar had fallen to about Sh150 per kilogramme from more than Sh230, while the country had gone six months without importing brown sugar.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Kipronoh Ronoh during the bonus payment ceremony in Bungoma County on November 23, 2026 — PCS

Ruto said Kenya was targeting production of between 1.1 million and 1.2 million metric tonnes in the coming years, with the aim of meeting domestic demand locally and eventually exporting surplus sugar.

He said the government was working with private investors to rehabilitate sugar factories, expand cane production and improve irrigation, arguing that the private sector would help restore efficiency in the industry.

The President also announced plans to increase investment in roads in Bungoma, saying about Sh21 billion had been allocated to road projects in the county.