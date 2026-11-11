One in three Kenyan prisoners serving time for sexual offences, report shows

The scale of sexual violence in Kenya is reflected not only in the thousands of cases reported every year but also in the growing number of people behind bars for abusing others, with new figures showing that nearly one in every three convicted prisoners is serving time for a sexual offence.

An estimated 11,108 inmates out of the country's 37,000 convicted prisoners are serving sentences for sexual crimes, accounting for about 31 per cent of the prison population, according to the latest report by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ).

Defilement accounts for the overwhelming majority of the convictions, making up 78.3 per cent of all sexual offences for which inmates are serving time. Rape follows at 10 per cent, while incest represents 6.1 per cent and other sexual offences account for 5.6 per cent.

The figures, obtained from the State Department for Correctional Services, are contained in the 2025/2026 Administration of Justice Report released last week by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The report also exposes the widespread nature of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), with 32,694 cases recorded nationally during the 2025/2026 financial year.

Nairobi topped the list of counties with the highest number of reported incidents, registering 3,004 cases. These included 363 defilement cases, 79 rape incidents, 47 sexual assaults and 52 cases involving indecent acts.

Meru recorded 1,925 cases, followed by Kiambu with 1,770 and Nakuru with 1,475.

In Nakuru, the reported incidents comprised 267 defilement cases, 49 rapes, 16 sexual assaults, seven incest cases and 12 indecent acts.

Nationally, defilement remained the most commonly reported sexual offence, with 5,823 cases filed during the financial year.

The report notes that counties in the sparsely populated northern and pastoral regions recorded considerably fewer cases compared to other parts of the country.

It also raises concerns about women's safety in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nyeri, where women face a notable risk of groping and other forms of unwanted sexual touching.

Another troubling aspect highlighted in the findings is the sexual abuse of children by their own parents.

Homa Bay recorded 31 cases, while Uasin Gishu and Kisii registered 16 and 12 cases respectively.

The growing number of people serving prison sentences for sexual offences has also become a major concern for correctional authorities, who warn that the rising inmate population is placing additional pressure on already congested facilities.

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco recently linked the increasing number of inmates convicted of sexual offences and other serious crimes to worsening overcrowding and health challenges in prisons.

Speaking at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison during the graduation of 90 inmates who had completed an eight-month sexual offender treatment programme, Beacco called for a wider national response to the problem.

She warned that the number of young people convicted of sexual crimes was particularly concerning, arguing that their involvement in such offences could undermine the country's development ambitions.

"These trends, therefore, tell us that the issue before us today is not simply a correctional services issue. It is a justice sector challenge that requires collective reflection and coordinated institutional response," she said.

The PS said the justice system should not focus exclusively on prosecuting and sentencing offenders but should also prioritise rehabilitation, reintegration and cooperation between institutions to prevent further crimes.

She added that she would engage other stakeholders in the justice sector to strengthen cooperation and ensure convicted offenders receive adequate preparation before returning to their communities.

However, Toby Mwebia, an advocate for Sustainable Development Goal 5, which promotes gender equality, believes the figures point to social problems that go beyond the criminal justice system.

Speaking to Nation, Mwebia said the attitudes boys develop while growing up, particularly towards women and children, could contribute to the continued occurrence of sexual violence.

He argued that society was failing to challenge harmful beliefs about masculinity, sexual entitlement and the control of women's and children's bodies.

"We are raising boys without sufficiently challenging harmful masculinities, sexual entitlement, and patriarchal attitudes that normalise the control of women's and children's bodies," Mwebia said.

He called for prevention efforts to start at the family and community level, saying children should be brought up to understand consent while men should be encouraged to challenge attitudes that promote abuse.

"Prevention must begin long before a crime is committed. We must invest in raising boys differently, engaging men as allies, strengthening parenting, teaching consent and building communities that hold perpetrators accountable," he said.

Mwebia said addressing sexual violence would also require confronting the social beliefs and behaviours that allow perpetrators to abuse others.

"I believe sexual violence in Kenya is not a reflection of how sexually active Kenyans are; it is a reflection of how some people understand power, consent, entitlement and control over other people's bodies," he said.

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter involving correctional services, said the success of rehabilitation programmes would be essential in preventing convicted offenders from committing similar crimes after their release.

The officer questioned whether the prison system was doing enough to equip offenders with the skills and support needed to return to society without engaging in further criminal activities.

"The question that comes to mind is how prisons prepare the sexual offenders and other convicts to help them go back to society and help in fighting the menace," the officer said.

The rising number of inmates convicted of sexual and other serious offences has also raised alarm among prison authorities and members of the National Assembly Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee.

The Commissioner General of Prisons and other correctional officials have warned that the growing number of prisoners serving lengthy sentences is stretching the capacity of facilities, worsening congestion and increasing the burden of disease.

Unlike people convicted of minor offences, who may qualify for alternatives such as community service, those found guilty of serious sexual crimes are generally required to serve prison sentences provided for under the law.

This limits the options available to ease congestion, as offenders serving lengthy custodial sentences remain in prison for extended periods.

To address the challenge, the Kenya Prisons Service has established a specialised Sex Offender Treatment Programme designed to help convicted offenders understand their behaviour and reduce the possibility of committing further crimes.

The initiative relies on cognitive behavioural therapy conducted through group sessions to help participants examine their actions, accept responsibility and understand the factors that contributed to their offending.

It also seeks to challenge distorted thinking, excuses and attempts by offenders to downplay the harm inflicted on their victims.

Participants are further guided on developing empathy towards survivors, managing their emotions, improving their relationships and strengthening self-control as part of efforts to prevent repeat offending.

More than 200 inmates from Kamiti, Naivasha and Kisumu prisons have so far graduated from the programme.

However, the NCAJ report indicates that the challenges surrounding sexual offences extend beyond prisons, pointing to weaknesses in how institutions within the justice system work together.

It identifies poor coordination between the police, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary as one of the obstacles affecting the handling of cases.

According to the report, these gaps contribute to delays in concluding cases and can undermine the protection, safety and welfare of survivors.

The council has also questioned whether the Sexual Offences Act of 2006 adequately addresses newer forms of sexual and gender-based violence committed through technology.

Among the emerging threats are cyberstalking, image-based sexual abuse, deepfake pornography and sextortion, which have created additional challenges for investigators, prosecutors and the courts.

The findings highlight the growing need for a coordinated response that addresses sexual violence before offences occur, strengthens the handling of cases, supports survivors and ensures that convicted offenders undergo effective rehabilitation.