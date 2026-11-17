Somalia has welcomed a decision by the United States to restore funding for international military operations against Al-Shabaab militants, reversing an earlier move that threatened the future of the African Union-led security mission in the country.

The US State Department announced on Sunday that Washington would support a one-year renewal of the mandates of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

UNSOS provides critical logistical support to African Union troops deployed in Somalia, including supplies and operational assistance, which are essential to sustaining the military campaign against Al-Shabaab.

The militant group, which has links to Al-Qaeda, has fought the Somali government for nearly two decades and continues to control large parts of central Somalia despite sustained military operations.

In July, Washington had withdrawn its funding for UNSOS, citing concerns over the Somali government's failure to make sufficient progress in combating the militants, take responsibility for its security operations and implement security sector reforms.

The decision had raised concerns over the ability of African Union forces to continue their operations without international financial and logistical support.

Welcoming the reversal, the Somali government described the United States as a steadfast partner in the fight against terrorism.

In a statement, Mogadishu said the renewed support "reaffirms the enduring partnership between Somalia and the United States in the shared fight against terrorism."

The government further maintained that Somali forces were gradually taking over security responsibilities from international troops, adding that most major cities and large parts of the country were experiencing improved peace and stability.

However, the renewed funding comes amid growing security and political challenges in Somalia.

Last month, Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for an ambush in which it said hundreds of elite Somali soldiers were killed. The government has not released an official death toll from the attack.

Uganda, which contributes the largest contingent of troops to the international mission, also announced last week that it would withdraw all its forces from Somalia by the end of 2027.

The country's internal political situation has also deteriorated following constitutional changes pushed through by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in March, extending his term in office by one year and triggering clashes with opposition groups.

Last week, Mohamud dismissed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court as the court was preparing to rule on the legality of his term extension.

A foreign diplomatic source involved in Somalia affairs welcomed Washington's decision but criticised the uncertainty surrounding its funding policy, describing the sudden changes as "madness."

The source also questioned why the United States had not used the renewed funding as leverage to push the Somali government to address political instability and strengthen its security institutions.

The United States has provided nearly two billion dollars to United Nations missions in Somalia since 2007, alongside more than 1.6 billion dollars in support of African troops deployed in the country.

The State Department said the latest funding decision was aimed at containing security threats and preventing a wider regional crisis that could undermine American interests.

However, Washington cautioned that its support was not indefinite, urging Somalia and the African Union to develop more sustainable regional security arrangements.