US gives UN one year to wind down Somalia peacekeeping support
The move gives some breathing space to a force that was fearing quicker cuts, but still leaves its future in peril.
The move gives some breathing space to a force that was fearing quicker cuts, but still leaves its future in peril.
Uganda has played a major role in efforts to support Somali security forces in their fight against al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked militant group, through successive African Union missions.
At the extraordinary summit of AUSSOM troop-contributing countries held in Kampala from 29 to 31 July 2026, the Somali president opposed a provision in the final communiqué that urged a national political dialogue to address the country’s unresolved political disputes.
It brought together senior Federal Government officials and international partners to mark the holy month of Ramadan.
AUSSOM said the operation was conducted jointly by the Somali National Army (SNA), AUSSOM troops, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and international partners, with support from air assets.
Troop-contributing countries have repeatedly raised concerns over the growing strain on the mission. Capitals such as Nairobi, Kampala and Addis Ababa have argued that expectations placed on AUSSOM continue to rise even as available resources shrink.
The Defence Ministry further thanked regional and international partners, emphasising that collaborative efforts are key to the success of peacekeeping missions.
The AU mission described the anniversary as a time to honour the memory of the innocent men, women, and children who lost their lives and to stand in solidarity with survivors and families still grieving.
The UK’s Minister for Development, Baroness Jennifer Chapman, said the contribution is part of a $30 million support package for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). Out of this, $8 million will go to UNSOS to strengthen its non-lethal support to Somali forces.
The entry of Egyptian forces into the AUSSOM mission is being closely watched, given fears that regional rivalries could spill into the Somali theater
According to AUSSOM, the offensive resulted in the death of over 50 Al Shabaab fighters, with many others seriously wounded.
Ambassador Diene arrived in Mogadishu marking the official start of his tenure at a time when Somalia faces critical security and political transitions.
On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch defended his proposal to reduce financial aid in the fight against Al Shabaab.