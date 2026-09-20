Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

AUSSOM

UN renews Somalia AU mission as funding fears deepen
Global Affairs

UN renews Somalia AU mission as funding fears deepen

Troop-contributing countries have repeatedly raised concerns over the growing strain on the mission. Capitals such as Nairobi, Kampala and Addis Ababa have argued that expectations placed on AUSSOM continue to rise even as available resources shrink.

By
UK pledges $22m to sustain AU mission in Somalia as US pulls back
Global Affairs

UK pledges $22m to sustain AU mission in Somalia as US pulls back

The UK’s Minister for Development, Baroness Jennifer Chapman, said the contribution is part of a $30 million support package for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). Out of this, $8 million will go to UNSOS to strengthen its non-lethal support to Somali forces.

By