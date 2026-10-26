Standard Group appoints John Bundotich as acting CEO

The Standard Group PLC has appointed John Bundotich as acting Group Chief Executive Officer, replacing Chaacha Mwita, effective November 1, 2026.

In a notice dated October 23, 2026, the media company’s Board of Directors announced Bundotich’s appointment, informing shareholders and the public of the change in its top executive leadership.

“ The Board of Directors of The Standard Group PLC wishes to notify its shareholders and the general public of the appointment of Mr. John Bundotich, as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with immediate effect from 1st November 2026,” the notice stated.

Bundotich currently serves as the company’s Acting Editor-in-Chief and brings more than 25 years of experience in print, broadcast and digital media operations in Kenya.

The company says he has held several senior leadership positions at both Standard Group and Nation Media Group, where he provided strategic direction across editorial, operational, and multimedia platforms.

His experience includes newsroom convergence, audience growth, product development and organisational transformation, alongside corporate governance, stakeholder management and digital innovation.

The appointment places an executive with extensive experience in the media industry at the helm of the company as it continues operating across traditional and digital media platforms.

Standard Group described Bundotich as a strategic media executive and transformational leader with a record in business transformation, change leadership and organisational management.

The company said he has experience engaging regulators, government institutions, and commercial partners, areas important to managing the operations and relationships of a publicly listed media organisation.

Bundotich holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Kenyatta University. He has also undertaken executive development programmes covering corporate governance, leadership, finance, performance management, labour relations and media innovation.

He is an Accredited Journalist of the Media Council of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Economic Affairs.

The company also cited his integrity, strategic vision, and judgement, noting his experience guiding organisations through complex, rapidly changing business environments while maintaining governance and professional standards.

The appointment was communicated through a notice signed by Company Secretary Catherine Kawira on behalf of the board.

The announcement was made pursuant to Paragraph 11 of the Thirteenth Schedule of the Capital Markets (Public Offers, Listings, and Disclosures) Regulations, 2023.

The notice confirmed Bundotich’s appointment as acting chief executive but did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding Mwita’s departure or indicate how long Bundotich is expected to serve in the position.